Carroll becomes first unified team in Fort Wayne to make it to state-finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s unified flag-football team got a once in a lifetime opportunity over the weekend as the first unified team in Fort Wayne to compete in the finals at the State tournament.

“It was awesome, it was a great time. The kids we’re really excited, we got a police escort out of here. The kids were definitely nervous, you could see it in there play a little bit but it was a great time from beginning to end.” Head Coach Alan Bodenstein said.

Displayed proudly in the Charger trophy case is the 2020 Unified Flag Football Runners-Up trophy, but if you ask these student-athletes, It’s not about the medals, or awards, it’s about getting the chance to compete and have fun while doing it.

“That’s what good about unified, it gives us the fun of being together as a team.” Carroll unified athlete Logan Smith said.

Individually they’re all student-athletes, but they’re champions, together.