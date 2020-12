FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It was a busy night on the prep hardwood across the Summit City on Tuesday with 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian's 118-point outing headline the area high school basketball scene.

Blackhawk bested visiting Lighthouse CPA 118-75 with Marcus Davidson scoring a team-high 31 points with seven threes along the way. Purdue-bound Caleb Furst added 30 points and 17 boards while Jake Boyer (14 points), Gage Sefton (12), Zane Burke (11), and Lewis Jones (10) all scored in double figures.