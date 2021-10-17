Carroll and Blackhawk Christian are just a couple of the area teams advancing to volleyball regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll and Blackhawk Christian were just a couple of the area teams that picked a sectional championship on Saturday night.
The Chargers knocked off Snider in three sets to win the program’s 13th sectional title in a row. Meanwhile, Blackhawk Christian defeated Lakewood Park Christian in four sets to win the team’s first sectional crown since 2017.
Sectional Championship scoreboard:
4A – Carroll High School
Carroll 3 Snider 0 (F)
4A – Columbia City High School
Homestead 3 Columbia City 1 (F)
3A – Lakeland High School
West Noble 0 NorthWood 3 (F)
3A – Angola High School
Concordia 1 Angola 3 (F)
3A – Bellmont High School
Wapahani 2 Bellmont 3 (F)
2A – Central Noble High School
Fairfield 3 Prairie Heights 0 (F)
2A – Bluffton High School
South Adams 3 Whitko 0 (F)
1A -Blackhawk Christian High School
Lakewood Park 1 Blackhawk Christian 3 (F)
1A – Southwood High School
Southwood 3 Pioneer 0 (F)