Carroll and Blackhawk Christian are just a couple of the area teams advancing to volleyball regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll and Blackhawk Christian were just a couple of the area teams that picked a sectional championship on Saturday night.

The Chargers knocked off Snider in three sets to win the program’s 13th sectional title in a row. Meanwhile, Blackhawk Christian defeated Lakewood Park Christian in four sets to win the team’s first sectional crown since 2017.

Sectional Championship scoreboard:

4A – Carroll High School

Carroll 3 Snider 0 (F)

4A – Columbia City High School

Homestead 3 Columbia City 1 (F)

3A – Lakeland High School

West Noble 0 NorthWood 3 (F)

3A – Angola High School

Concordia 1 Angola 3 (F)

3A – Bellmont High School

Wapahani 2 Bellmont 3 (F)

2A – Central Noble High School

Fairfield 3 Prairie Heights 0 (F)

2A – Bluffton High School

South Adams 3 Whitko 0 (F)

1A -Blackhawk Christian High School

Lakewood Park 1 Blackhawk Christian 3 (F)

1A – Southwood High School

Southwood 3 Pioneer 0 (F)