Canterbury’s Harkenrider honored after Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame induction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This past weekend Canterbury athletic director Ken Harkenrider was inducted into the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame – and on Tuesday morning he was honored at Canterbury Middle School for his dedication to the game.

Harkenrider began his career as a player in 1979 at Luers H.S in Fort Wayne before moving on to the University of Notre Dame. He began his coaching career at St. Benedicts Prep and Kearney Scots Club in New Jersey. From there, he moved back to Fort Wayne and begin his 30+ year stint at Canterbury H.S. as both a coach and administrator. He served on the Indiana Soccer Coaching Education staff; the United Soccer Coaches Ad-Hoc Curriculum Committee; and the Indiana Soccer Foundation.

“His ability to command respect from his peers only rivals his ability to influence the game on and off the field”, said legendary IU Coach and Hall of Fame Member Jerry Yeagley. “He is a man of firsts and lasting legacy.”



