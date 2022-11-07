FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury High School senior goalie Saed Anabtawi is the player of the year for boys soccer in the state of Indiana as announced by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.

The Indiana University recruit helped the Cavaliers go 16-2-3 this past season, earning a sectional and regional title. Over 21 games, the Cavs gave up just 16 goals overall and posted nine shutouts.

Anabtawi was named an All-American last season as a junior and will await to see if he earns the same honor this season.

He will officially sign to play for the Hoosiers on Wednesday.