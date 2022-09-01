FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury’s Saed Anabtawi may be the best high school goalie in the country, and it’s a country that’s near and dear to his family’s heart after his parents moved to the United States from Kuwait 30 years ago.

Anabtawi, a first generation American, says watching his parents strive for the American Dream to provide for he and his older brother and sister is where he gets his renown work ethic.

According to Hall of Fame coach Greg Mauch, Anabtawi is the best goalie Canterbury’s ever had. No small feat considering Mauch’s led the program for almost 40 years and won seven state titles – most in IHSAA history.

Next up after his senior season at Canterbury? Anabtawi has verbally committed to play at Indiana University, arguably the no. 1 program in college soccer history, as the Hoosiers have won seven national championships. Anabtawi will sign with the Hoosiers in November, then graduate from Canterbury a semester early in December so he can enroll at I.U. in January to get a jump start on his college career.