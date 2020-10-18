Canterbury wins its 16th regional championship

CONVERSE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday night made it Canterbury’s 16th regional championship win after the Cavaliers defeated Oak Hill, 2-1 in the regional final. The last regional championship Canterbury won was in 2018.

LOCAL BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL SCORES FROM CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY:

3A at Kokomo

semi-finals:

Fishers 4 Homestead 0 – F

McCutcheon 1 Carroll 2 – F

Finals:

Fishers 2 Carroll 1 – F

2A at Oak Hill

semi-finals:

Fort Wayne Canterbury 1 Leo 0 – F/Shootout

Yorktown 0 Oak Hill 1 – F/Shootout

Finals:

Canterbury 2 Oak Hill 1 – F

1A at Heritage Christian

semi-finals:

Lakewood Park Christian 0 Heritage Christian 2

