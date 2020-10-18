Canterbury wins its 16th regional championship

CONVERSE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday night made it Canterbury’s 16th regional championship win after the Cavaliers defeated Oak Hill, 2-1 in the regional final. The last regional championship Canterbury won was in 2018.
LOCAL BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL SCORES FROM CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY:
3A at Kokomo
semi-finals:
Fishers 4 Homestead 0 – F
McCutcheon 1 Carroll 2 – F
Finals:
Fishers 2 Carroll 1 – F
2A at Oak Hill
semi-finals:
Fort Wayne Canterbury 1 Leo 0 – F/Shootout
Yorktown 0 Oak Hill 1 – F/Shootout
Finals:
Canterbury 2 Oak Hill 1 – F
1A at Heritage Christian
semi-finals:
Lakewood Park Christian 0 Heritage Christian 2