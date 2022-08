FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dallas Watson’s second half goal put Canterbury on top of Bishop Dwenger, 1-0, in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 2A.

Prior to the lone goal of the match, both sides struggled to create any serious scoring chances in the first half. Watson then broke through early in the second half to tuck away his second goal this week for the Cavaliers.

Saturday’s win was also a nice bounce back for Canterbury, who fell to Carroll on Tuesday.