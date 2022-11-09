FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a stellar at Canterbury High School senior Saed Anabtawi is headed to perhaps the best college soccer program in the country, as the senior signed to play at Indiana University on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this week Anabtawi was name the boys Player of the Year for the state of Indiana by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.

He helped lead Canterbury to a 16-2-3 record this past season and a regional championship.

Anabtawi was named a high school All-American as a junior and will await to see if he earns the same honor this year. He will also graduate from Canterbury in December and join the I.U. program in January to get an early start on his collegiate career.

I.U. has eight national titles in program – second-most in NCAA history, trailing only Saint Louis with nine championships. St. Louis won all its titles in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with its last national championship coming in 1973.