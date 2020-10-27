Canterbury prepares for first trip to 2A state title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a program, Canterbury boys soccer has pretty much seen it all and done it all, but on Saturday the Cavaliers could pull off a first in their school’s storied history.

The Cavs are looking to win the program’s first-ever state title in class 2A. Their first three state titles as a program came when Indiana did not employ a classification system, while their last four state crowns have all come in 1A.

While their seven total state titles are the most in Indiana boys soccer history, a win Friday against Evansville Memorial would earn this team a special spot in the annals of Canterbury history.

The Cavaliers, who haven’t lost since August, are 13-4-5 on the season and came into the state tournament ranked 19th in 2A in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association state poll. The Cavs are coming off a semi-state win over NorthWood that saw Canterbury best the Panthers 3-2 in a shootout after playing to a 0-0 tie in regulation and overtime.

Friday’s match will mark Canterbury’s 10th trip to a state title match in boys soccer. Alongside their seven state titles, the Cavaliers were state runners-up in 1996 and 2002.

Evansville Memorial comes into Friday’s 2A state title match with a 17-3 overall record and the no. 1 ranking in 2A. The Tigers beat Guerin Catholic 4-3 in their semi-state match last weekend. Like Canterbury, Evansville Memorial has a strong history as the Tigers won the 2A state title last year, their fifth state title as a program overall – all under legendary coach Bill Vieth.

Friday’s match is set for approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield, following the Class 1A girls state title match at 6 p.m.