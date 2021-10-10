Canterbury, Northrop advance to boys soccer regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice is encouraging families to talk about what they want their last days to live to look like.

According to Steph Walker, divisional director for Heartland, it is a topic some people avoid, but she wants to use National Hospice and Palliative Care Day to change that. Hospice and palliative care is caring for chronically ill people who need support and management to carry on their lives, or maybe in the last year of their life.