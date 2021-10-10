Canterbury, Northrop advance to boys soccer regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – SAC champion Northrop defeated conference foe North Side at Carroll High School while Canterbury held off Concordia and held down home field to headline area boys sectional championship soccer action on Saturday.
3A at Carroll
North Side 1 Northrop 6 (F)
3A at New Haven
Huntington North 1 Columbia City 2 (F)
3A at Goshen
Penn 1 Elkhart 1 (W) (F)
2A at Canterbury
Canterbury 1 Concordia 0 (F)
2A at Norwell
Bishop Dwenger 4 Leo 0 (F)
2A at Wawasee
West Noble 4 Lakeland 1 (F)
2A at Mississinewa
Northwestern 1 Oak Hill 1 (W) (F)
2A at Yorktown
Yorktown 2 (W) Delta 2 (F)
1A at Westview
Westview 1 Bethany Christian 0 (F)
1A at Wabash
Wabash 1 Blackhawk Christian 0 (F)