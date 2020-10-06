Canterbury nips Culver 1-0 to open sectional boys soccer play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 19 Canterbury – owner of seven state titles in boys soccer – was pressed to the limit by Culver Academy on the opening night of boys soccer sectionals, but the Cavaliers pulled through to win 1-0 and advance at Hancock Field.

After a scoreless first half sophomore Donovan Doolittle found the back of the net in the 42nd minute to give Canterbury a 1-0 lead. Culver had a chance to tie the game with a penalty kick in the 78th minute but Canterbury goalie Saed Anabtawi made a diving save to keep Culver off the scoreboard and preserve a shut out.

Canterbury advances to play in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against Manchester.

LOCAL BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES FROM MONDAY:

3A at DeKalb

Carroll 13, East Noble 0 – Final

Northrop 2, DeKalb 0 – Final

3A at Columbia City

Columbia City 3, New Haven 0 – Final

South Side 3, Wayne 0 – Final

2A at Canterbury

Canterbury 1, Culver Academy 0 – Final

Manchester 2, Rochester 1 – Final/PKs

2A at Woodlan

Leo 2, Norwell 0 – Final

2A at West Noble

NorthWood 9, Lakeland 1 – Final

West Noble 3, Wawasee 2 – Final/PKs

1A at Westview

Westview 10, Eastside 0 – Final

Elkhart Christian Academy 1, Central Noble 0 – Final