Canterbury nips Culver 1-0 to open sectional boys soccer play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 19 Canterbury – owner of seven state titles in boys soccer – was pressed to the limit by Culver Academy on the opening night of boys soccer sectionals, but the Cavaliers pulled through to win 1-0 and advance at Hancock Field.
After a scoreless first half sophomore Donovan Doolittle found the back of the net in the 42nd minute to give Canterbury a 1-0 lead. Culver had a chance to tie the game with a penalty kick in the 78th minute but Canterbury goalie Saed Anabtawi made a diving save to keep Culver off the scoreboard and preserve a shut out.
Canterbury advances to play in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against Manchester.
LOCAL BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES FROM MONDAY:
3A at DeKalb
Carroll 13, East Noble 0 – Final
Northrop 2, DeKalb 0 – Final
3A at Columbia City
Columbia City 3, New Haven 0 – Final
South Side 3, Wayne 0 – Final
2A at Canterbury
Canterbury 1, Culver Academy 0 – Final
Manchester 2, Rochester 1 – Final/PKs
2A at Woodlan
Leo 2, Norwell 0 – Final
2A at West Noble
NorthWood 9, Lakeland 1 – Final
West Noble 3, Wawasee 2 – Final/PKs
1A at Westview
Westview 10, Eastside 0 – Final
Elkhart Christian Academy 1, Central Noble 0 – Final