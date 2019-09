FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Battle of the Bishops hit the volleyball court on Tuesday night with Bishop Dwenger besting Bishop Luers 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-8).

It was the SAC opener for Dwenger, who improves to 10-2 on the season and 1-0 in the SAC. Luers falls to 7-9 overall and 1-1 in the SAC.