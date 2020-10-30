Canterbury holds pep rally as team heads to 2A boys soccer state title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Canterbury boys soccer team got a school-wide send-off Friday morning before the Cavaliers headed down to play in the 2A state title match in Westfield.

Canterbury is set to face Evansville Memorial at 8:30 p.m. tonight at Grand Park Sports Event Center. Their match follows the 1A girls state title game at 6 p.m.

This marks Canterbury’s 10 appearance in the state finals. The Cavaliers have won an Indiana-best seven state titles – but never before have they won state in 2A.