FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 16 Canterbury traveled to Homestead Tuesday night to square off with the Spartans at Pat Teagarden Field with the Cavaliers hanging on for a 2-1 victory.

Oliver Mitchell and Jackson Glassley netted first half goals as Canterbury led 2-0 at the break. Homestead’s Mak Muslic would convert a penalty kick in the 44th minute to cut Canterbury’s lead in half.

Rafael Lopez tallied six saves – including a game-saving stop in the 75th minute – in goal for the Cavs.

Homestead falls to 3-4-2 overall and will host Bishop Dwenger on Thursday in their next match.

Canterbury improves to 2-3-1 overall and will face Bethany Christian on Friday.