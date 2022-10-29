INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Canterbury’s miraculous postseason run came to an end after falling to No. 1 Park Tudor in the Class A girls soccer title match on Saturday evening.

The Cavaliers kept the match scoreless heading into the half, but Park Tudor’s Katie Hur broke the stalemate with a goal in the 55th minute. Lizzie Miller and Gretchen Farley added insurance goals later in the second half to create the final margin.

This is the first time Canterbury failed to win the state title game after advancing to the championship round. The Cavaliers finish the year with a 12-8-2 record.