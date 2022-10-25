FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The dream remains alive for Canterbury girls soccer, who knocked off Class A No. 7 Andrean in overtime to advance to the state finals for the third time in program history. Saturday’s title match will be a first-time experience for everyone on this year’s roster since the Cavaliers last state finals appearance was back in 2015.

The atmosphere will be unique for Canterbury, but their opponent is a familiar foe. The Cavaliers face Class A No. 1 Park Tudor for the second time this season. Park Tudor dominated Canterbury in a 6-0 win back in September.

Despite the lopsided defeat two months ago, Canterbury head coach Chelsea Dourson believes her team is leaps and bounds better than how they looked at the beginning of the season.

Kickoff between Canterbury and Park Tudor is scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium.