FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Canterbury girls soccer program will get a chance to put to rest some unfinished business on Friday night as the Cavaliers will play in the 1A state championship match for the second year in a row.

Last year the Cavaliers fell to Park Tudor 3-0 in the state title match. The Cavs are set to face Park Tudor again with the state title on the line, as fourth-ranked Park Tudor (15-4-1) and sixth-ranked Canterbury (12-8) will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Soccer Stadium.

The Cavs are coming off a 3-1 win over Westview in Chesterton last Saturday for the 1A semi-state crown. Stella VandeWater, Sterling Waterfield, and Brady Ryland all found the net for Canterbury.

The Cavaliers are coached by Chelsea Dourson, who’s in her second season leading the program.