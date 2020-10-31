Canterbury falls to Evansville Memorial in 2A soccer title match

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury’s quest to win the program’s first-ever 2A state title fell short on Friday night as the Cavaliers lost 3-0 to top-ranked Evansville Memorial at the boys 2A championship match at Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield.

The Cavaliers gave up a goal in the 34th minute to Garland Hall as Evansville Memorial took a 1-0 lead. Then with one second remaining before the half Isaac Bennett scored from 20-yards out to make it 2-0 Tigers at intermission.

Evansville Memorial’s Evan Garrison set the final with a goal in the 78th minute.

Canterbury was out-shot 17-2 by the Tigers, and had just one corner kick to Evansville Memorial’s 12.

The loss snaps Canterbury’s 16-game unbeaten streak, as the Cavaliers hadn’t lost since August and finsih 13-5-5 overall. Evansville Memorial winds up 18-3.

Northeast Indiana has another chance to win a state title on Saturday, as Bishop Dwenger faces Cathedral in the 2A girls state title match in Fishers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss