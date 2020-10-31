Canterbury falls to Evansville Memorial in 2A soccer title match

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury’s quest to win the program’s first-ever 2A state title fell short on Friday night as the Cavaliers lost 3-0 to top-ranked Evansville Memorial at the boys 2A championship match at Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield.

The Cavaliers gave up a goal in the 34th minute to Garland Hall as Evansville Memorial took a 1-0 lead. Then with one second remaining before the half Isaac Bennett scored from 20-yards out to make it 2-0 Tigers at intermission.

Evansville Memorial’s Evan Garrison set the final with a goal in the 78th minute.

Canterbury was out-shot 17-2 by the Tigers, and had just one corner kick to Evansville Memorial’s 12.

The loss snaps Canterbury’s 16-game unbeaten streak, as the Cavaliers hadn’t lost since August and finsih 13-5-5 overall. Evansville Memorial winds up 18-3.

Northeast Indiana has another chance to win a state title on Saturday, as Bishop Dwenger faces Cathedral in the 2A girls state title match in Fishers.