FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 2 Canterbury and 2A no. 3 Concordia battled to a 1-1 tie on Monday night at Hancock Field in a match-up of two of the best 2A programs in the state.

Octavius Ogubi of Canterbury and Elijah Macke of Concordia each scored in the first half to make it a 1-1 game at halftime.

Goalies Saad Anabtawi of Canterbury and Garrett Werling of Concordia would not allow a goal in the second half on the way to the tie.