FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 1984, Greg Mauch has led Canterbury into one of the most successful high school boys soccer programs in the Hoosier state. After a career that has spanned multiple decades, Mauch plans to step down at the end of Canterbury’s season.

During the Cavaliers’ regular season finale on Saturday, fans celebrated Mauch’s miraculous career as the head boys soccer coach. During his tenure, Canterbury has earned:

21 sectional championships

16 regional championships

13 semi-state championships

Three state runner-up finishes

Seven state championships

Canterbury hopes to conclude Mauch’s coaching career with another state championship in October. The Cavaliers faces Woodlan in the Heritage sectional on Monday.