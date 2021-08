FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a tie earlier in the week for the 2020 2A state runner up, Canterbury boys soccer rallied back for the first win of the season defeating Bishop Luers 2-0.

Junior Abdalla Hammad and senior Evan Komrska scored the two goals in the Cavailiers win, junior goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi recorded the shutout.

Up next, Canterbury will host Carroll on Tuesday.