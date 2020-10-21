Canterbury boys soccer a win away from 2A state title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Canterbury boys soccer team is just a win away from reaching yet another state title match as the Cavaliers are set to face NorthWood in the 2A regional title game at 3 p.m. on Saturday hosted by South Bend St. Joseph.

The Cavaliers (12-4-5) are ranked 19th in the state poll for 2A while NorthWood (14-3-3) is no. 8.

Canterbury bested no. 11 Oak Hill 2-1 in the regional title match at Oak Hill last Saturday, while NorthWood ousted South Bend St. Joseph 2-1 at the Mishawaka Marian regional title game.

Canterbury already holds the state record with 12 semi-state crowns. A win on Saturday would mark Canterbury’s third semi-state title in the last four seasons. The Cavaliers have won an Indiana-best seven state titles, all under head coach Greg Mauch.

The winner of Saturday’s semi-state advances to the 2A state title game, which will be held either at Grand Park in Westview on Friday, October 30 or at Fishers High School on Saturday, October 31.