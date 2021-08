FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a 2A battle of 7th and 12th, Canterbury and Bishop Dwenger ended in a 1-1 draw at Hancock Field on Saturday morning.

The Saints got on the board first with a crisp shot from Lucas Ciocca, however just a few moments later Canterbury’s Evan Komrska evened the score with a goal of his own off an assist from Donovan Doolittle.

Next up, Bishop Dwenger will travel to Concordia on Tuesday, meanwhile Canterbury will travel to Garrett next Saturday.