Canterbury and Bishop Dwenger punch tickets to soccer state finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both Canterbury boys and Bishop Dwenger girls soccer advanced to the State Finals with wins in semi-state.

For Canterbury, it took two-overtimes and a shootout, but Saed Anabtawi saved the game again with an epic stop in the shootout to give the Cavs the edge and the win.

Bishop Dwenger escaped Culver thanks to a goal by Ava Slater seven-minutes into the second half, the Saints held on from there.

Canterbury will face Evansville Memorial at Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield Friday at 8:30 at night.

Bishop Dwenger will face Indianapolis Cathedral at Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield Saturday at 2:00 in the afternoon.