FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Greg Mauch is a legend in high school soccer circles, so its only fitting that one of his former players will be leading the storied Canterbury soccer program from now on.

On Thursday night Canterbury alum Blake Sharpe was named the new boys soccer coach at Canterbury. As a player, Sharpe was a two-time All-American at Canterbury, graduating from the school in 2003. He went on to play collegiately at the University of South Florida and has served on Mauch staff the last six seasons.

Mauch announced early this fall that this would be his final season leading the Canterbury program. Since 1984 Mauch has been one of the most successful boys soccer coaches in the country. He’s won seven state titles, 17 regional championships, and 22 sectional titles.

Mauch is a member of the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame and has won Indiana High School Coach of the Year for boys soccer six times. He was named the NSCAA National Coach of the Year in 1998.