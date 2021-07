RIGA, Latvia. (WANE) – It’s been quite the year for Caleb Furst. The former Blackhawk Christian star has won a Class 2A state championship, Indiana’s “Mr. Basketball” award, the Gatorade Indiana boys basketball player of the year by Gatorade and now he is a world champion.

With four points and four rebounds, Furst assisted the U19 men’s basketball team to a FIBA World Cup 83-81 win over France.

Boilermaker teammate Jaden Ivey scored the team-high 16 points.