FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a 2-2 tie following regulaton 2A no. 4 Concordia edged Bishop Luers in penalty kicks to earn a victory and clinch the SAC championship on Thursday night at Kreager Park.

Concordia improves to 12-1-1 overall and 6-0 in SAC play.

Luers falls to 6-5-2 overall and 3-4 in SAC play.