Cadets avenge regular season loss, knock out Leo on opening night of sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After falling to Leo by a score of 3-1 in September, the Concordia volleyball squad avenged their early-season loss to the Lions with a 3-1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17) win Tuesday night in the opening match of 3A sectional play at Bishop Dwenger High School.

Concordia was led by freshman Jersey Loyer who tallied 23 kills on the night. Mya Williams added 9 while Karysa Knoblauch tallied 8.

Leo was led by Belle Hogan with 18 kills while Payton Rolfsen added 14.

Concordia (19-8) advances to face Angola at 11 a.m. in the sectional semifinals on Saturday. Leo ends the season with an overall record of 18-8.

3A at Bishop Dwenger

Leo 1 Concordia 3 – Final

2A at Bluffton

Adams Central 3 Canterbury 0 – Final