FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nick Butler scored the match’s lone goal in the 68th minute as Carroll edged Bishop Dwenger 1-0 in a battle of two of the area’s strongest programs at Shields Field on Tuesday night.

Finn Stafford was credited with the assist on Butler’s goal, while Carroll goaltender Dominic Dempsey had two saves to record the shutout.

Carroll improves to 6-2 with the victory. The Chargers next match is listed for September 9 at home against Concord.

Dwenger falls to 3-1 with the loss. The Saints next match is set for Tuesday, September 5 at Concordia.