Busco’s Paul steps away after five successful seasons lead Eagles

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – After winning three sectional titles in five seasons, Chris Paul is stepping away as the head boys basketball coach at Churubusco High School.

Paul coached his sons Jalen and Jackson at Busco, and Jackson just graduated this year. Jackson will be playing college basketball at nearby Huntington University.

Busco went 21-5 this past season, winning a sectional crown.

Under Chris Paul the Eagles went 79-44 overall.

Their sectional title in 2017 was the program’s first in 99 years.

