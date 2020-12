FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Churubusco’s Evan Snyder officially committed to play baseball at Adrian College next year at the Diamond Baseball and Softball Academy on Monday night.

Snyder, a 6′ 2″ first-baseman told WANE-15 that playing college baseball has been a dream of his since he was 12-years-old.

The newest Bulldog plans to study exercise science at Adrian College.