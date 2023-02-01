CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Churubusco High School standout quarterback Riley Buroff will be taking his talents to the Circle City as the senior signed to play college football at the University of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

As a senior, Buroff was 61-of-109 passing for 977 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 661 yards and 10 TDs.

A three-year starter at quarterback, Buroff threw for 2,465 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions during his high school career. He also rushed for 1,268 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Churubusco finished 8-3 overall this past season and 15-6 over the past two years.