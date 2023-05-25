FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week after winning the program’s first-ever sectional title the Churubusco boys track team will put another trophy in the trophy case as the Eagles topped the field to win their first-ever regional title on Thursday night at Carroll High School.

Churubusco tallied 55 points to best second-place Homestead (45 points) and third-place Angola (43).

Senior Riley Buroff starred again for the Eagles. Buroff won the 400 meters and helped Busco win the 4×400 relay.

Next up, the boys state meet is set for Friday, June 2 at Indiana University in Bloomington.