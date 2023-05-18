FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Churubusco was one of the smallest high schools in the field at Thursday night’s boys sectional track meet hosted by North Side High School, but the Eagles boast some big time talent as Busco won the program’s first-ever sectional title behind a huge evening from star senior Riley Buroff.

Buroff won the 200 meters, the 400 meters, the high jump, and was a member of the winning 4×400 relay squad.

He wasn’t alone atop the podium for Busco, as junior Ethan Smith won the pole vault.

Busco tallied 97 points as a team to take the title, besting second-place Bishop Dwenger (83.5 points) by double digits. Northrop finished third with 83 points while Snider (66.5) and Leo (52.5) round out the top five.

Boys track regionals are set for next Thursday at Carroll High School.