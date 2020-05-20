Burlingame named Angola girls basketball coach

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola made three coaching hires official on Wednesday night, including naming alum Nick Burlingame the girls basketball head coach.

Russ Tingley was also named Angola’s head wrestling coach while Nathan Wilz was tabbed as the boys varsity head coach for soccer.

Burlingame, a 2010 Angola grad, had been the boys head basketball coach at Lakeland High School in the NECC for the last three seasons, going 30-43 with the Lakers.

Brandon Appleton had been the head coach of the Angola girls basketball program for six years before being named Angola’s boys basketball coach a month ago.

Angola girls basketball went 21-3 last season. Central Michigan University recruit Hanna Knoll, an Indiana Junior All-Star, will lead what is expected to be a strong Angola squad this coming season under Burlingame.