INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Uriah Buchanan’s 95-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Snider a commanding lead on the way to the 5A state title is your Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night!” Buchanan racked up 23 carries for 235 yards and two rushing touchdowns while also catching a 26-yard pass for a score as Snider bested Decatur Central 33-6 for the title.

Buchanan’s 95-yard touchdown is one yard short of former Snider standout Vaughn Dunbar’s record for longest rushing TD in a 5A state title game.