FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off the program’s first SAC title since 2000 and a trip to 4A semi-state, expectations are high for the Wayne boys basketball program heading into a new season. However, the Generals will have a new leader at the helm, as former assistant Anthony Brewer has been promoted to the top job.

Brewer takes over for Byron Pickens, who stepped down last month to move to the Indianapolis area with his family following four seasons leading the Wayne program.

Wayne finished 21-5 overall last season and advanced to semi-state where they fell to Flory Bidunga and the Kokomo Wildkats.

The General return several of last year’s starters, including Indiana Junior All-Star Jevon Lewis Jr., plus standouts Chase Barnes, HJ Dillard, and Preston Comer.

Brewer has spent the last four years as an assistant under Pickens as Wayne. A North Side High School graduate, Brewer has also been an assistant at Concordia and worked with the Gym Rats program for over a decade.

Brewer is a fifth grade teacher at Study Elementary.