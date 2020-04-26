Brevard’s college injury leads to a life of coaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Michael Brevard was a promising freshman linebacker for the University of St. Francis back in 2010 until one night, one play changed the course of his life forever.

Brevard suffering a neck injury that left him paralyzed momentarily. As time passed that evening, Brevard regained feeling in his upper body and then his lower body.

Thanks to a successful surgery, faith and a cast of support around him, he was able to eventually recover and play another three seasons with the Cougars.

During his rehab, Brevard took on a student coaching role with the USF football program and that led to him finding his purpose after it was time for him to hang up the shoulder pads for good.

The student became the teacher and now Brevard heads the coaching staff for the North Side Legends football program. His goal, to be a “real” model for his team and lead by example for the kids he coaches.

Judged by the mountains he has overcome, there is no question Brevard will succeed in his newest journeys of being a father to his own children and mentor to kids in need.