Brevard takes position at USF after four seasons at North Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After four seasons as the head football coach at North Side High School, Mike Brevard is heading back to his alma mater after accepting a position on the Saint Francis football staff.

Brevard’s Legends had the most successful season of his tenure this past fall, going 5-6 overall including wins against Snider and Concordia.

In Brevard’s four seasons the Legends went 11-30.

An Indianapolis native, Brevard played college football at USF. There he suffered a neck injury that inspired him to go into coaching.