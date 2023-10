FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackhawk Christian Braves are headed back to 1A semi-state this Saturday – and they’ll face a familiar opponent at Huntington North’s arena as Anne Boyer’s team is set to take on the Southwood Knights at 1 p.m.

The Braves (28-8) and Knights (30-4) met at semi-state last season, with Blackhawk Christian coming out on top 3-1 on their way to the 1A state title.

Blackhawk is ranked third in the IHSVCA 1A state poll while Southwood is ranked fourth.