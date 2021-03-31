Braves looking to defend state title Saturday against Parke Heritage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning the 1A state title in 2019 the Braves are looking to put a 2A crown in the trophy case as Blackhawk Christian will battle Barr-Reeve Saturday in the championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tip between 2A no. 1 Blackhawk (27-3) and 2A no. 5 Parke Heritage (27-3) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Braves are coming off a 88-61 victory over Blackford in semi-state at Elkhart’s North Side Gym. Parke Heritage defeated Southridge 40-36 at semi-state.

The Braves are led by Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate Caleb Furst, as the 6-foot-10 Purdue signee is putting up 21.5 points and pulling down 14.3 rebounds a game as a senior. Fellow senior Zane Burke averages 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while Marcus Davidson puts up 12.9 points a night. Senior Callan Wood nets 9.6 points a night while junior Jake Boyer racks up 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.

The Wolves are paced by sophomore Christian Johnson who averages 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds a night. Seniors Connor Davis (14.6 points) and Riley Ferguson (12.4 points) also score in double figures.

The Braves are coached by Marc Davidson, who is in his eighth year leading the BCHS program.