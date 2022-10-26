DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont is one win away from advancing to the 3A state championship match for the third time in the last four years as the Braves are set to face NorthWood in the semi-state title match Saturday at Plymouth High School.

The Braves (29-6) have been to the 3A state title match seven times in school history overall, winning state titles in 2007 and 2010. Bellmont fell to Brebeuf 3-2 last year in the 3A title match at Worthen Arena.

Bellmont is coming off a 3-0 win over Benton Central in the 3A regional title match last Saturday night at Norwell High School.

Saturday’s 3A semi-state match is set for approx. 5:30 p.m. following the 1A semi-state match between Blackhawk Christian and Southwood at 4 p.m.