FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Marc Davidson’s name is etched on Blackhawk Christian’s basketball court. A large portrait of the coach – huddled by hundreds of people, including players and parents of an opposing team – hangs next to the gymnasium.

More than a year after passing away from cancer, Davidson’s legacy is still felt within the Blackhawk Christian and northeast Indiana community.

Davidson was in the late stages of his cancer battle in early 2022 when former Journal Gazette writer Blake Sebring approached Davidson about a story for the paper. Sebring then thought of an idea for his friend.

“At the end I say, ‘Did you ever think about doing a book?’,” Sebring recalled. “And (Marc) winked at me and says, ‘Well you better hurry’.”

Over the course of seven weeks, Blake sat down with Marc and his wife, Lisa, going over everything from basketball, life and their faith.

“We just had fun,” Sebring said. “It was just fun reminiscing for Marc and Lisa and talking about various religious topics and things. The whole goal was to let Marc’s message live on and reach more people.”

Marc’s condition worsened. He wasn’t able to share his life lessons with basketball players like he could in the last year he coached. However, the coach continued to pour his heart and soul into those conversations with Sebring.

“Marc had said as long as he was given a platform, he was not going to be quiet,” said Lisa. “He was going to share the hope he had and all that God had brought him through.”

Sebring’s last visit with Marc and Lisa was on May 5, 2022. Marc passed away four days later.

Despite that, Sebring cemented the basketball coach and his friend’s legacy with a memoir, titled Brave at Heart. The memoir officially published in mid-November, with the book being a top-seller on Amazon in the “Basketball Coaching” category.

In the days after publication, Lisa and Blake have been flooded with pictures of loved ones sharing they purchased a copy of the book.

May you hear his voice every time you pick up this book. Blake Sebring – Brave at Heart

“When I hear people say that they hear his voice when he’s talking – because Marc’s just Marc,” Lisa said. “(Marc’s) real raw and he’s him, and he’s not going to put on airs. I love that, and it comes through in the book that it was the conversations we were having with Blake. It’s really awesome to hear his voice when you read.”

Blake is also touched by the warm reception, yet he’s curious on how word will spread about his book in the coming months. It’s one thing to have friends and family share positive feedback. When strangers come across the book not knowing anything about Marc, that is when Blake knows he has accomplished his goal of letting the coach’s voice carry on.

“It’ll give people a tool that they can read and use, and it’ll be for Marc’s family that years from now they can still hear his voice,” Blake said.

Brave at Heart is available for purchase on Amazon. Physical copies are also available at This N That on North Anthony Boulevard and Hyde Brothers Books on Wells Street.