FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school boys’ baketball season is right around the corner, but before the year tips off, there was a fun and friendly preseason all-star game at the Boys and Girls club.

Snider’s Aidan Lambert led the way with a game-high 39 points and the maroon team outscoring team blue with a final score of 154-135.

The first day of practice for boys’ basketball begins November 8th and the season starts on the 22nd.