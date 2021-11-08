Boys basketball practice gets underway as defending champ Blackhawk Christian looks to reload

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning a state title in 2019 and again in 2021 the Blackhawk Christian Braves have been the most successful local boys basketball program in recent years. However, the Braves will look plenty different this season as the first IHSAA sanctioned practice day of the 2021-22 campaign arrived on Monday.

The Braves graduated a number of talented seniors off last year’s 2A state title team, most notably 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball & Purdue recruit Caleb Furst. Guard Zane Burke is now at freshman at St. Francis while Marcus Davidson is a freshman playing at Grace College.

The Braves due return 6-foot-3 post player Jake Boyer, who averaged 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game as a junior. Wing Gage Sefton returns after scoring 6.7 points a game as a sophomore. Jimmy Davidson and Josh Furst will also be asked to step into bigger roles this season.

Head coach Marc Davidson also returns for his ninth season leading the program. He sports a record of 174-50 at Blackhawk.