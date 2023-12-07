FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Blackhawk Christian volleyball to their second state title in 2022, Anne Boyer has resigned as head coach.

Athletic Director Joel Cotton confirmed to WANE 15 that Boyer will not return to the program next season.

Boyer wraps up a 7-year tenure as Blackhawk Christian’s head volleyball coach. During her tenure, Blackhawk Christian won four sectional titles, two regional titles, along with a semi-state title and Class A state championship in 2022. The defending Class A champions nearly marched back to this year’s state finals before bowing out to eventual state winner Southwood in the semi-state round.