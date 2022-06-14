FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Quentin Bowen is adding some orange to his sideline wardrobe, as the Snider grad and long-time Panthers assistant was introduced as Northrop’s new head coach on Tuesday night at the high school.

Bowen graduated from Snider in 2001, and has spent the last 17 years as an assistant for the Panthers. That includes serving as Snider’s offensive coordinator last season.

Bowen takes over the Northrop program from Jason Doeffler, who took the head coaching job at Leo last month. Doerffler went 23-58 during his tenure with the Bruins, including a 3-7 mark this past season. Northrop’s best year under Doerffler came in 2019 when the Bruins went 5-6.