NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven High School senior Mylan Graham is taking his talents to the Big Ten as the football standout signed to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday afternoon.

Graham verbally committed to Ohio State back in April, and his inking of a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon fulfilled that promise.

Recruiting website 247 Sports ranks Graham as a five-star recruit, the 29th-best player overall, and the ninth-best receiver in the country for the class of 2024.

Graham played in just seven games as a senior due to injuries, racking up 39 receptions for 566 yards and 6 touchdowns. As a junior he tallied 48 catches for 1,149 yards and 13 TDs. He finishes his high school career with 112 receptions for 2,062 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Graham is of the headliners of Ohio State’s recruit class, a group that 247 Sports ranks second in the country behind only Georgia.