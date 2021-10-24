Both Bellmont and South Adams volleyball is heading to semi-state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both the Bellmont Braves and South Adams Starfires punched a ticket to semi-state with dominant regional championship performances.

This was Bellmont’s 16th regional title in volleyball and for South Adams, the team celebrated a regional championship for only the second time in the program’s history.

Up next, Bellmont will face West Lafayette at 2:30 p.m. for a 3A semi-state championship next Saturday at Huntington North. South Adams will go toe-to-toe with Andrean at 1 p.m. in 2A, also at Huntington North.